Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena convinces Liam to get rid of Leanna’s things.

Meanwhile Nicola tries to save her marriage and Victoria gets some news from Robert.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Next week

1. Meena plays the hero

Liam is missing and Leyla is frantic, meanwhile Meena is annoyed David is pandering to Leyla.

Meena finds Liam slumped on a bench by the crematorium.

As she apologises for his loss, Liam has no idea he’s sat by his daughter’s killer.

He can’t escape his memories of Leanna and Meena suggests he clears out her belongings.

Meena proudly returns to the village with Liam, enjoying her role as hero.

Later Leyla is concerned to see Liam piling bin bags of Leanna’s things outside.

She’s furious with Meena for suggesting Liam get rid of Leanna’s stuff.

The next day, Meena feigns sincerity and apologises to Leyla.

2. Jacob and Liam fall out

Jacob criticises Liam for getting rid of Leanna’s things like she’s rubbish.

Accusations fly between Jacob and Liam and Leyla offers to leave Liam alone, reiterating that she loves him.

Liam asks her not to go, saying he needs her more than ever.

The next day Liam asks for her help with Leanna’s funeral arrangements.

Jacob offers to help, but Leyla isn’t sure it’s a good idea.

Finally Leyla agrees, as long as they keep it a secret from Liam.

3. Nicola tries to save her marriage

Jimmy and Nicola have a date night but their marriage is still under strain.

Nicola confides in Laurel her marriage is in serious trouble and the reconciliation feels forced.

Laurel urges her to recall what solved their problems in the past.

Laurel suggests she borrows a sexy dress.

When Jimmy arrives home, Nicola has the mood set for a romantic evening and wears Laurel’s dress.

Will it work?

The next day Nicola returns home to a candlelit dinner and Jimmy dressed up.

They bond over past memories, but when Nicola talks about his faithfulness, Jimmy’s guilt overwhelms him.

4. Sarah finds out about Faith’s health worries

Brenda, Faith and Pollard shop for a special lunch, but David comments on their weird dynamic.

Mackenzie makes coded remarks on the nature of their living arrangements.

Brenda tells Faith she should tell her family about her health worries, but Faith wants to wait till she gets her diagnosis.

While lifting boxes, Brenda pulls a muscle and Faith gives her a massage.

Mack arrives and overhears some intriguing conversation between the two.

Back at the village Mack can’t stop gossiping about what’s happening at the barn.

When Sarah walks in and overhears Faith talking about death, she’s concerned and asks Faith if her cancer is back.

Faith admits she had tests but no one else can know yet.

In the pub, gossipers confront Pollard who squirms to fend off the suspicions.

Faith pleads with a distressed Sarah to keep quiet.

However Chas appears and demands to know the truth.

It looks like Faith will be forced to come clean.

5. Victoria has news about Robert

Victoria reveals Robert has decided not to appeal his conviction. Aaron promises to always be there for her.

Victoria tells Wendy, who is conflicted.

Meanwhile Ben is not being truthful to Aaron about his life and finally all becomes clear.

