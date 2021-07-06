Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Jimmy is in court.

Meanwhile Gabby and Noah grow closer, and April faces backlash online.

All this and more in next week’s episode of Emmerdale.

1. Jimmy faces court

Nicola thinks Jimmy’s first day in court has gone well. However Jimmy is shaken by the experience.

Jimmy is still determined to prepare himself for the worst. Nicola worries he’s given up.

2. Jimmy kisses Mandy

The next day, Mandy reads Jimmy the speech she’s prepared for the judge.

He’s overcome with guilt and gratitude and clumsily leans in for a kiss.

However Mandy returns the kiss before they spring apart.

Mortified, Jimmy instantly apologises.

Later Nicola tries to make Jimmy see that his flustered testimony on the stand was that of an honest man.

But he feels guilty over his kiss with Mandy and rejects Nicola’s positivity. He soon goes to pack for prison.

Will he be found guilty?

3. Noah and Gabby grow closer

Meanwhile in the Hide Gabby and Noah begin to bond. Could this be the start of a new friendship or something more?

4. April bullied

Read more: Emmerdale; Liv Flaherty’s alcoholism storyline has ruined her character, rage fans

April starts experiencing backlash online. But who is the one behind it?

Will she tell anyone about what’s going on?

5. Liv continues to struggle

Meanwhile Liv struggles with her overwhelming shame, guilt and despair. Will anyone be able to help her?

6. Tracy opens up to Nate

Read more: Adam Thomas sends soap fans wild as he reveals reunion with Emmerdale pals on Instagram

Tracy is exhausted with work and looking after Frankie. She soon pours out her feelings of inadequacy to Nate.

But will he be able to help her?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays. However this week’s episodes are now available on ITV Hub.

Will you be watching next week’s episodes of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!