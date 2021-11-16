Emmerdale spoilers: Next week in all-new pics – November 22-26

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Ben watches the video footage of Victoria‘s ‘drowning’.

But Meena’s hot on his tail and won’t give up her secret without a fight – is Ben her next victim or will something even more dramatic happen?

Meanwhile, Al lays his cards on the table to Chas, but her brother Cain is itching for a fight and turns kidnapper to make his point.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Meena’s new man – and new victim?

Her sights firmly set on a new bloke, smitten Meena heads out on a date with Billy.

The pair get on well and Billy seems keen, however things are about to take a turn…

Dawn shows up and Meena is cross as Billy is clearly distracted.

Has she just found her next victim as she fights to get her claws into yet another man?

2. Ben catches Meena out

Ben wants to find evidence to clear his name after the disaster, so he heads to the office at HOP.

But he ends up finding something far worse when he watches the body camera footage from the survival challenge.

Ben is horrified as he sees footage of the attempted drowning of Victoria.

But does he see who’s responsible?

3. Meena dies?

Ben calls Billy, but Meena is with him and overhears their conversation.

She heads straight to HOP to get the evidence back.

She lunges for the camera, but Ben wrestles it back off her.

He keeps hold of it and runs off, with Meena in pursuit.

Meena gives chase, but slips on wine spilled by Liv earlier.

As she lies lifeless on the floor, what will panicked Ben do?

4. Will Chas cheat?

Chas is taken aback when Al tells her how much he wants her.

They are close to a kiss, but before anything can happen they’re interrupted…

Marlon walks in and knows what was about to happen.

He threatens Al not to come between Chas and Paddy, but Chas is adamant Marlon’s got the wrong idea.

However, Marlon later tells Cain what happened, which proves to be a big mistake…

5. Cain kidnaps Al

Cain is fuming, not wanting Al to try anything else with Chas.

So he jumps Al outside the Woolpack and takes him to a nearby barn.

He intimidates Al and pretends to hold a gun to his chest. Al is anxious as it’s clear Cain means business.

But Chas has found out what’s going on and is on her way to stop Cain. Will she get there before he goes too far?

6. Liv falls off the wagon

Liv admits she sabotaged Ben’s chances at getting the job in Cornwall.

Ben and Aaron are furious and Liv feels awful.

Alone and upset, Liv is tempted by a bottle of vodka.

Knowing it will numb her feelings, she takes a swig and falls off the wagon.

Aaron finds out she’s relapsed and tells her he’s done picking up the pieces.

Liv is in despair, realising she’s pushed her brother away for good.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

