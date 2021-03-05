Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Andrea Tate has a spark with new villager Charles.

This week, Mandy went to Andrea for help planning her upcoming wedding to Paul and she agreed to help.

But with the wedding being at the end of the month, Andrea has quickly started planning their big day.

Emmerdale Spoilers: A spark for Andrea and Charles?

In next week’s scenes Andrea goes to see vicar Charles so she can chat to him about Mandy’s upcoming wedding.

But it immediately becomes clear that there is a spark between the two of them.

There’s a spark between Andrea and Charles (Credit: ITV)

Could this lead to a new romance for Andrea? And how will Jamie and Kim feel if they find out Andrea is moving on to someone new?

Andrea and the Tate family

Andrea is currently in the process of getting divorced from Jamie Tate. They share a daughter, Millie.

Jamie and Andrea’s relationship has been rocky. They split up at the end of 2019 when it was revealed Millie may be Graham Foster’s daughter.

Andrea and Jamie split up for good last year (Credit: ITV)

A DNA proved Jamie was her dad and he eventually got back with Andrea. But she was devastated when he found out Jamie was cheating on her with Belle.

When she discovered Jamie was behind the hit and run that put Moira Dingle in hospital, she tried to blackmail him.

However when the truth came out, he pinned the crime on Belle.

Jamie got Gabby pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Recently Belle and Andrea discovered that Jamie got teenager Gabby Thomas pregnant. Belle tried to warn Gabby about getting involved with the Tate family but she refused to listen.

Belle begged Andrea to warn Gabby about being involved with Jamie and his mum and she agreed to talk to her. But how will Kim feel about Andrea trying to warn Gabby off?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

