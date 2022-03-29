Emmerdale spoilers: Nate cruelly rejects Chloe after sleeping with her

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Nate rejects Chloe after spending the night with her.

Meanwhile Noah sees a chance to try and win Chloe back, but will it work?

Moira is worried about Nate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nate spends the night with Chloe

Moira is concerned about Nate’s wellbeing when she finds him and Ryan very drunk early in the afternoon.

Later Chloe and Nate get cosy in the pub as they sit down together for a drink.

Chloe and Nate get cosy in the pub (Credit ITV)

The next day, Nate is embarrassed that Chloe spent the night with him. He finds himself trying to dodge her attempts to spend more time together.

As Chloe walks home from Nate’s house, Noah catches her on Main Street.

When she refuses to go for a drink with him, he’s angered that he’s not being rewarded for his apology.

Nate is embarrassed he spent the night with Chloe (Credit: ITV)

Nate rejects Chloe

Later Chloe goes to Butler’s Farm and she flirtatiously teases Nate. However it quickly becomes clear he’s not in the mood and he snaps at her.

But this doesn’t stop Chloe from wanting to spend more time with him.

She enquires about working on the farm and Nate worries that his secrets may be about to unravel.

Nate firmly rejects Chloe’s advances, aware things have already gone too far between them.

Chloe is upset to have been so savagely rejected by Nate.

Nate tries to make Chloe feel better (Credit: ITV)

Noah tries to win Chloe back

Walking through the village, Chloe bumps into Noah once again and the atmosphere between the pair thaws as Noah does his best to try and lift her spirits and make her feel better.

Chloe’s heartened by their interaction. Meanwhile Noah is slyly resolving to play his cards carefully, hoping if he plays the long game, Chloe will eventually get back with him.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

