Emmerdale spoilers: Jamie’s death lie exposed as Kim tries to get Millie back?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Gabby is planning Thomas’s christening.

But when Millie is unable attend, Kim tries to get Gabby to change the date so Thomas’s half-sister can be there.

As they discuss plans, Gabby makes a shock discovery. What is it?

Kim wants Millie at the christening (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim is let down by Hazel

Last year, Jamie Tate faked his death after accidentally driving into a lake to get away from his mum Kim and Gabby, the mother of his child.

After Jamie left, his ex-wife Andrea was murdered by Meena Jutla.

Kim wanted Andrea and Jamie’s daughter, Millie, to stay with her but she chose to go a live with her other grandmother, Hazel.

When Millie got to Hazel’s, viewers and Millie learnt Jamie is still alive and was working with Hazel to get Millie back.

Next week Kim is thrilled when she manages to convince Hazel to bring Millie to Thomas’s christening.

However she’s later left furious when she learns Millie is too ill to come back to the village.

Gabby and Kim agree to hold the christening the next day (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 4-8

Suspicious of Hazel’s intentions, Kim prepares to battle Gabby to delay the christening until Millie is better.

Meanwhile Arthur is overwhelmed with emotion and completely thrilled when Gabby asks him to be Thomas’ godfather.

At Home Farm, Lydia and Will are caught between a feuding Kim and Gabby as they argue over the date of Thomas’s christening.

Gabby gets a shock on the day of the christening (Credit: ITV)

Gabby gets a shock

After a lot of debating, Gabby and Kim reveal they will hold the christening the next day but Kim has an extra surprise for Kim as she heads off somewhere.

The next day is the day of the christening but soon Gabby gets a shock. What’s happened?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Meena lines up a fresh victim for her final heart-in-mouth showdown

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!