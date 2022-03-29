Emmerdale spoilers: Meena lines up a fresh victim for final heart-in-mouth showdown

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena lines up a new victim for her final showdown in court.

Meanwhile Manpreet prepares to face her sister and is called as a witness for the defence.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Meena savours the thought of facing Manpreet in court, but what will she do? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Laurel in Emmerdale: how old is she and how many times has she been married?

Emmerdale spoilers: Wendy is called as a witness for the defence

Meena is determined to walk free from her crimes and put on a show in court at the same time.

Manpreet decides to testify and accepts Ethan’s offer to help her prepare for court and face her fears.

The news reaches the prison and Meena is all fired-up and ready to put on a show-stopping performance in court.

She’s excited to have the opportunity to publicly destroy her sister.

Meena wants to publicly destroy Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Manpreet is wondering what Meena is planning when she hears that Wendy has been called as a witness for the defence.

Bravely preparing to take the stand, Manpreet enlists Ethan’s help and she braces herself for the defence’s interrogation.

Later Manpreet and Wendy are worried about taking the stand and discuss the pressure of their roles in the upcoming trial.

Manpreet makes friends with a prison officer (Credit: ITV)

Meena makes a new friend

Elsewhere, in her prison cell Meena is grateful for the chocolate bar a prison officers slips to her.

She also gets a smuggled newspaper from the officer later that day and Meena’s pleased to see the charm offensive paying off.

Finally capturing the world’s attention, Meena’s delighted to see her herself on the newspaper front cover.

Meena savours the thought of facing her sister in court the next day. But what will happen?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 4-8

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!