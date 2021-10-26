Emmerdale spoilers for next week show Priya getting more terrible news as doctors tell her she needs a second skin graft.

Priya’s been in the hospital ever since Ellis rescued her from the burning maise maze with third-degree burns.

After undoing the first lot of skin grafts to repair the damage done to her body, Priya needs more surgery.

But her medical team warn her that there’s every possibility that the second skin graft won’t be successful either.

Emmerdale spoilers: Priya’s nightmare

Nobody can reach Priya in her misery (Credit: ITV)

Since she regained consciousness after the horrific incident, Priya has been in a bad way mentally.

She’s in so much pain and turmoil that she’s been pushing her worried family away.

Jai and Rishi are beside themselves as they wait for news and feel heartbroken that she won’t let them support her.

Ellis is also desperate to see her and offer Priya his unconditional support and love in the challenging months ahead.

But Priya wants to be left alone as she tries to get her head around what happened.

She’s angry, devastated, and traumatised – and Priya is convinced that her future is bleak.

Can anybody reach her?

A glimmer of hope

Smug Al is looking for a chance to pounce (Credit: ITV)

As Priya battles her demons in the hospital, ex-fiance Al is feeling upbeat about a detail of what happened.

He’s heard that it was his name Priya called when she regained consciousness, not that of his son Ellis.

Al’s been raging about the romance blossoming between his ex and Ellis but sees this as progress.

Surely if Priya called out for him, she still loves him, which gives Al a way back in.

Would he really make a play for Priya when she and Ellis are romantically entangled?

