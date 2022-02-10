Emmerdale SPOILERS: Meena forces Billy to choose who will die next

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena returns to ruin Billy and Dawn‘s wedding day.

She’s soon forcing Billy to choose who will die next, but what will he do?

Last month, Meena fled the village after trying to kill her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle. However she comes back for her revenge on ex-boyfriend Billy and his fiancée Dawn.

In next week’s scenes, at the church, everyone is excited for the wedding ceremony as Dawn makes her way down the aisle towards Billy.

Dawn and Billy get married (Credit: ITV)

There’s no denying the love between them and there’s no Meena in sight.

Billy and Dawn emotionally exchange their vows and the congregation erupt in joy.

However as everyone makes their way to the reception at Home Farm, Billy and Dawn are nowhere to be seen.

Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn and Billy taken by Meena

Billy and Dawn don’t show up to their wedding reception (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile at a remote viaduct, Meena smiles as she taunts Billy and Dawn with her gun.

Billy is horrified when Meena tells them about the little game they’re about to play.

She tells him he gets to either save himself or Dawn.

She threatens to kill them both if Billy doesn’t decide.

Billy tells Dawn he would always take a bullet for her and Meena points the gun and fires… someone is shot.

Meena wants Billy to decide who will be shot (Credit: ITV)

As it dawns on the villagers that Meena is back, more than one life hangs in the balance as the dramatic week continues,

Has murdering Meena’s luck finally come to an end?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

