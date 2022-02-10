Emmerdale’s Meena actress Paige Sandhu selling Valentine’s Day messages from £45

Emmerdale actress Paige Sandhu, who plays Meena Jutla, is selling personalised Valentine’s Day messages for fans with prices starting at £45.

Paige promoted her Memmo.me page on her Instagram account.

Using a cartoon filter she said: “Hello beautiful people, if you would like a message from me then head to my Memmo were you can get a video message for like Valentine’s Day, or like a Happy Birthday thing or just like a fun whatever you want video message.

Paige promoted her Memmo on Instagram (Credit: Instagram @paige_sandhu)

Read more: The real-life drama behind Ellis Chapman’s Emmerdale exit

“The link will be in this thing if I figure out how to do it, if not, I don’t know what to tell you.”

Is Meena returning to Emmerdale?

Paige has played serial killer Meena Jutla in Emmerdale since September 2020.

After trying to murder her sister Manpreet and Vinny Dingle, Meena escaped the village.

However it has been revealed she will be back for revenge on her ex Billy and his fiancée Dawn on their wedding day which is on Valentine’s Day.

Dawn and Billy laugh with joy as they get married (Credit: ITV)

Inside the church, everyone is excited for the wedding ceremony as Dawn makes her way down the aisle towards Billy.

Billy and Dawn exchange their vows and the congregation erupt in joy.

Meena takes Billy and Dawn

As everyone makes their way to Home Farm for the reception but Billy and Dawn are nowhere to be seen.

At a remote viaduct, Meena smiles as she taunts Billy and Dawn with her gun.

Billy’s horrified when Meena tells him about the little game they’re about to play where he can either save himself or Dawn. She threatens to kill them both if Billy doesn’t survive.

Meena shoots a gun at Dawn and Billy (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale? Is Olivia Bromley in a band?

Billy tells Dawn that he would always take a bullet for her and Meena points and fires the gun… someone is shot.

As it dawns on the villagers that Meena is back, one more life hangs in the balance.

Has murdering Meena’s luck luck finally come to an end?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!