Emmerdale spoilers reveal Matty has a consultation for lower surgery.

In 2019, Matty had top surgery as part of his transition.

However next week, he gets news about having his lower surgery. But how will Moira react?

Emmerdale spoilers: Matty has a consultation

In next week’s scenes Matty tells his mum he has a consultation and assessment to get on the waiting list for lower surgery.

Moira is very supportive through the virtual consultation. But she is left concerned that Matty is going through with the surgery for Amy’s sake rather than himself.

Amy is unaware of the consultation (Credit: ITV)

Matty gets emotional and explains to his mum the difference it will make to his life and that Amy is unaware of the consultation.

Moira is supportive and urges him to talk to his girlfriend.

Matty tells Amy about the surgery

The next day, Amy is worried when Matty hasn’t returned any of her calls and when he makes his excuses and leaves their lunch date early, she questions Moira.

Not wanting to break Matty’s confidence, Moira urges her to speak to Matty.

When Amy asks Matty what’s going on, Matty explains about the consultation and why he was nervous about telling her.

Amy asks Matty what’s going on (Credit: ITV)

He explains why he wants to go through with the surgery. But Amy is supportive and tells him he needs to do what’s right for him and she will support him every step of the way.

Matty Barton

Matty returned to Emmerdale in 2018, however the character was previously known as Hannah Barton.

Character Matty had his top surgery in 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Hannah left the village in 2012 and, in 2018, Moira was stunned when Hannah, now Matty, returned to legally change his gender on his birth certificate.

While Moira struggled to accept Matty at first, she eventually came around and began supporting her son.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

