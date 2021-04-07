Emmerdale: Charles murdered Ethan’s mum, fans reckon after ‘clue’

Emmerdale fans have a new theory that suggests Charles Anderson killed his ex-wife, Ethan’s mum.

Charles first arrived in Emmerdale last year as the new village vicar, working alongside Harriet.

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Tuesday, April 6) Charles and Ethan went out for Charles’ birthday.

Charles and Ethan celebrated Charles’ birthday (Credit: ITV)

However it was also revealed that Charles birthday was the same day Ethan’s mum, Charles’s wife, left.

At first Ethan said it was the day his mum “disappeared”, but Charles responded: “A little dramatic, she left that’s all.”

But Ethan said: “We never saw her again. That’s what disappear means. I never even heard the row.”

Ethan pointed out he never saw his mum again after she left (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: Mike Parr considers adult film role after acting work dries up

Charles told his son that he was in bed at the time and it wasn’t necessarily a row.

He said to him that he and his wife, who hasn’t been named, weren’t getting on and she made the decision to leave.

Charles reminded Ethan that his mum did call, however Ethan didn’t remember. The vicar quickly changed the subject, but fans suspect that Ethan’s mum didn’t leave, she was killed by Charles.

#Emmerdale was it just me or did it sound like Charles murdered his wife lmao — Lee Meyer (@leemeyer26) April 7, 2021

Did Charles murder his ex and pretend she ran away ???? #emmerdale — bantersaurus-rex (@khan_lisha1) April 7, 2021

What’s next for Charles and Ethan in Emmerdale?

After their conversation, Ethan encouraged Charles to go on a date with Andrea.

Later this week, Charles asks Andrea out and she agrees. But Manpreet finds she’s suppressing her jealousy to see them together.

Ethan tells Victoria that his mum left when he was three (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bob’s daughter Dawn Woods in Emmerdale: how did she die?

Their date goes well so Charles arranges another, but Meena seems upset by this union and starts stirring with Manpreet.

Next week, Ethan opens up to Victoria about his mum leaving when he was three. Victoria has the idea of searching for her via her medical records.

Soon Meena surprises Ethan.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Did you watch last night’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.