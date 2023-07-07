Emmerdale's Marlon, the Emmerdale logo and background of the Dales
Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon forced to make a difficult choice

Will Marlon sack Gail?

By Tamzin Meyer
| Updated:

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Marlon is forced to make a difficult choice as Gail starts to annoy him.

At the Woolpack, Charity and Marlon agree that Gail needs firing but Marlon’s tasked with delivering the bad news.

But, will Marlon pluck up the courage and fire Gail in Emmerdale spoilers?

Gail isn’t good at her job (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon’s had enough of Gail

This week, Naomi quit her job at the Woolpack in a bid to start afresh.

With a role in the Woolpack kitchen needing filling, Charity’s unimpressed when she finds out that Ryan’s given his girlfriend Gail a job.

Next week, Marlon’s had enough of Gail and can’t bear to work with her any longer.

He begs Charity to sack her but she encourages him to give her a chance. However, Marlon’s clear that she’s not good at her job.

Later on, Charity starts to experience Gail’s mistakes for herself and realises that she needs to sack her.

But, will Gail be given another chance? Or, has she ruined things already?

Will Marlon sack Gail? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Marlon makes a difficult choice

Marlon finally gets his way as Charity agrees that Gail needs to go.

However, he’s not happy when Charity tells him that he has to be the one to break the bad news.

Trying to work his way up to sacking her, Marlon ends up discussing horror films with Gail instead of doing what he set out to do.

He starts to bond with Gail as they realise that they have some things in common.

Marlon’s taken by Gail’s charms but knows that she’s rubbish at her job. Will he tell her that she’s fired? Or, will he backtrack and give her another chance to make amends?

Emmerdale - Ryan Is Shocked When He Comes Face To Face With Gail; His Old Friend (25/5/23)

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

