Emmerdale SPOILERS: Manpreet dumps devastated Rishi

Emmerdale spoilers reveal heartbreak for Rishi next week when Manpreet tells him she doesn’t love him anymore.

Manpreet is forced to be honest when Rishi makes a shocking declaration of his devotion.

To her horror, Rishi unveils a new tattoo to prove his love for Manpreet.

Unable to lie a moment longer, the horrified wife is forced to break her husband’s heart.

What will Rishi’s reaction be?

Emmerdale SPOILERS: Manpreet loves Charles

Manpreet’s reacion isn’t what Rishi was hoping for (Credit: ITV)

Their split has been inevitable ever since Charles turned up in the village and recognised Manpreet.

She had never really stopped loving him, and those feelings have come flooding back.

Although Manpreet tried to throw herself into her marriage, her efforts have failed.

In fact, after daughter Aiesha’s brush with death, Manpreet is determined to live her life to the full.

Sadly, for Rishi, that means calling time on their marriage.

A fool for love?

Rishi confronts his love rival (Credit: ITV)

Rishi is left utterly destroyed by Manpreet’s decision and begins lashing out.

He confronts Charles to blame him for what happened, even though the honourable vicar has done no such thing.

Charles is horrified when Rishi accuses him of stealing his wife and pleads his innocence.

Charles tries to defend his good name (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Meena is quick to advise Manpreet to go for what she wants.

She tells her sister that the time to make a move on Charles is now before it’s too late.

Will Manpreet heed her ruthless sibling’s words, or will she let the dust settle?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

