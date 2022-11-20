In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Mack considers telling Charity everything about what happened with his one-night stand,

When Mack finds out that Chloe’s pregnant, he sits Charity down to confess everything.

But, will he go through with it in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity and Mack find out that Chloe’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Mack finds out about Chloe’s pregnancy

Chloe’s feeling emotional when she hears her baby’s heartbeat at her sonogram appointment.

Later on, she heads to The Woolpack and orders a soft drink.

Charity suspects something is up and catches up with Chloe.

She quizzes her on her drink choice and asks if she is pregnant.

Chloe tells Charity that she’s expecting.

Charity promises to keep it a secret but can’t help but ask who the father is.

However, Charity doesn’t find out the truth as Chloe remains quiet about the father’s true identity.

Later on, Charity can’t help but tell Mack Chloe’s secret.

He tries to remain calm but secretly panics at the news.

Will Mack tell Charity the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Mack considers telling Charity the truth

Mack feels the needs to fact-check with Chloe first before jumping to conclusions.

He confronts Chloe but is shocked when she confirms that she’s pregnant with his baby.

She tells Mack that she’s keeping the baby and he can’t change her mind.

With Mack struggling to process the news, Chloe tells him that she won’t tell Charity about their fling.

His secret is safe.

However, Mack fails to breathe a sigh of relief when he finds out that Kerry knows about their one-night stand.

Realising that Kerry could expose his secret, Mack decides to tell Charity the truth himself.

He tells Charity to sit down as he prepares to tell her everything.

But will Mack go through with it?

And, will Charity be forgiving?

