In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Lydia snaps and confronts Craig over the rape whilst at work with him.

After seeing Samson hang round with Craig, Lydia can’t take any more and explodes.

But, will she put herself in more danger as she confronts him in Emmerdale spoilers?

Lydia has suffered in silence (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Craig raped Lydia

Viewers will know that Craig recently raped Lydia after she handed him her resignation. He forced himself on her and then acted as if he’d done nothing wrong.

In the aftermath of the rape when Craig drove her home, Lydia had a shower and hid her clothes in a basket.

However, she later went to burn her clothes in the woods and kept everything a secret from her loved ones.

With Samson so excited to be getting some work experience from Craig, Lydia took him to work and tried to bottle up her resentment for Craig. That is, until now.

Craig’s in denial (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Lydia snaps and confronts Craig

Next week, Lydia feels as though she’s pushed everyone she loves away as Sam leaves her to go to Ireland.

With her marriage at breaking point, Lydia heads into the Woolpack and sees Samson with Craig. Craig asks Samson some questions about Lydia’s relationship with Sam, worming his way into their business.

Furious, Lydia demands that Samson comes home. He’s not impressed that Lydia is trying to keep him away from Craig, however.

Mandy soon becomes worried that Lydia’s not acting right and wonders if something is the matter (at last!).

Heading to the office to clean, Lydia soon bumps into Craig once more as her anger bubbles.

When Craig persists that he has done nothing wrong, Lydia brands him as a ‘rapist’ to his face.

But, as Lydia confronts Craig, is she putting herself in even more danger? How will Craig react to Lydia’s fury?

