Emmerdale SPOILERS: Liv Flaherty brutally attacked in prison as Dingles plot her escape 

In latest Emmerdale spoilers, Liv Flaherty will be brutally attacked in prison next week as she is left trapped behind bars.

The alcoholic is awaiting trial under suspicion of Ben Tucker’s murder.

Liv is trapped behind bars in Emmerdale for a crime Meena committed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers

Viewers know Meena Jutla is the real culprit – and has admitted as much to Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle.

However with Manpreet in a coma in hospital after being hit by a car escaping her sister’s clutches, the police only have Vinny’s word.

And as such – there’s not enough evidence to have Liv released from prison.

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Manpreet Sharma terrified as killer sister Meena Jutla returns for her

Next week Vinny is forced to break the news to Liv that she will be staying in prison for the foreseeable future.

Realising that she is going to be locked up until Manpreet wakes up and tells the police everything, Liv is devastated.

Hitting rock bottom, she turns to cellmate Mel and tries to get some booze.

Emmerdale: Liv Flaherty hits rock bottom in prison

Fans know Liv was left in a bad way the last time she drank the prison alcohol.

However this time a furious Mel reminds her of what happened and refuses to help her.

But far from stopping Liv, it pushes her into drastic action.

Viewers will see Liv having been brutally attacked – beaten and bruised in her cell.

Meanwhile outside Mandy tries to comfort her son over everything that’s going on.

Vinny will stop at nothing to clear Liv’s name (Credit: ITV)

And when he visits her again and discovers what’s happened, he’s desperate to free her.

Telling the family what’s gone on – he’s terrified Liv won’t survive her ordeal and the Dingles decide to take action.

Determined to fix things with her son, Mandy comes up with a plan to bust Liv out of prison.

Read more: Has Meena left Emmerdale? Is this really her exit?

Vinny is shocked – and even more so when he discovers the entire family backs the plan.

Turning to Laurel, he confides in how much Liv is struggling and he has to decide whether to back the family’s plan.

But will the Dingles really break Liv out of prison?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!