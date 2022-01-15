Emmerdale SPOILERS: Manpreet Sharma terrified as killer sister Meena Jutla returns for her

In latest Emmerdale spoilers, Manpreet Sharma is in fear for her life next week when she wakes up from her coma to find Meena Jutla with her.

The doctor was knocked down by ex Charles Anderson while trying to stop her sister Meena from killing anyone else.

Manpreet Sharma is terrified after waking up to see Meena in her room in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She was rushed to hospital after the accident and has remained unconscious ever since.

Meanwhile her sister Meena escaped a police manhunt after failing to kill Manpreet and Vinny Dingle.

However next week Manpreet will wake up – and have a horrifying shock waiting for her.

Read more: Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing as Meena gets away

With the doctors closely monitoring her condition, Manpreet is on edge.

The police station an officer outside her door to keep her safe, but it doesn’t seem to work.

Disoriented, Manpreet wakes up and sees a nurse in her room.

Emmerdale spoilers: Meena Jutla returns for revenge

Recognising her as Meena, she lets out a blood curdling scream. She’s completely terrified.

But is Manpreet right and is Meena back?

Soap bosses have confirmed that the serial killer’s journey on the soap isn’t over.

While she was seen escaping by hitchhiking in a truck to Scotland, Meena will return to Emmerdale village.

And she will get her comeuppance – eventually.

Meena Jutla will return to Emmerdale this year (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale producer Jane Hudson recently confirmed as much to Entertainment Daily.

She said: “Judgement Day for Meena is coming.

“Whether she will get away with murder or not, you’ll have to wait to find out.

Read more: Has Meena left Emmerdale? Is this really her exit?

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had and some you won’t see coming, but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can do pretty much anything.

“Judgemental Day for Meena won’t play out quite as you expect and it will have a lasting effect on quite a few of our villagers.

“I think within the next few months Meena will get what’s coming to her.”

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!