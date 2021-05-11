A new Emmerdale teaser has revealed that Liv attacks Aaron. Will Liv be able to get the help she needs?

Liv has been struggle to deal with the guilt of Paul’s death.

Earlier this year, Jimmy King crashed his truck into Mandy and Paul’s wedding barn. However inside the barn, Paul had been beating Liv into keeping quiet about him abusing Vinny.

After the crash, Paul was trapped and Liv tried to help him get free. But when she realised the barn was going to explode, and Paul began threatening her, she fled the building and collapsed.

Liv struggled to free Paul (Credit: ITV)

The building exploded and Paul was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Liv recently told her brother Aaron about leaving Paul and has started drinking again.

But in a new trailer, it’s revealed Liv loses it with Aaron.

In the clips, Liv wakes up on the floor and looks at a bunch of empty beer cans on the coffee table.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv attacks Aaron

It soon cuts to a clip of Vinny saying: “Mum were going on about how I should forgive you, but the truth is Liv you couldn’t care less about what you’ve done, could you?”

But it looks like Liv reaches breaking point at home when Aaron walks towards her and says “what were you thinking?”

Clearly devastated, Liv yells “leave me alone” before launching a bottle of vodka at her brother.

Liv will lash out at Aaron (Credit: ITV)

As Aaron ducks down, it misses him and smashes against the wall behind him.

He’s never going to forgive me for this.

Later, Liv can be seen sobbing talking to someone, saying: “He’s never going to forgive me for this.”

Is she referring to Aaron or Vinny? And will Liv get the help she needs?

