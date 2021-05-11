Emmerdale spoilers reveal Liv is struggling with the guilt of what happened to Paul and brings another guy back to the flat.

Last month Paul found himself trapped under a collapsed beam in the barn that Jimmy King had crashed into.

Before that he had attacked Liv and tried to beat her into silence to stop her from freeing his son Vinny from his clutches.

After the crash, a trapped Paul begged and pleaded for Liv’s help.

But when he began to threaten her, she fled outside where she collapsed. Paul was soon rushed to hospital and died from his injuries.

Paul died in the barn explosion (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emily Kirk in Emmerdale: What happened to Paddy Dingle’s ex-wife?

Recently Liv opened up to her brother Aaron about what happened, but hasn’t told her boyfriend Vinny.

However it looks like she will soon tell Vinny the truth.

In next week’s scenes Liv is full to guilt and can’t stop drinking.

Aaron pleads with her to reach out to Vinny and try to talk to him again but she won’t.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liv cheats on Vinny?

Meanwhile Vinny is still struggling with what Liv did. With no alcohol at home Liv tries the pub where she meets a sleazy stranger named Max.

Soon she takes Max back to Mill Cottage. Will she cheat on Vinny?

Once back home, Liv becomes increasingly uncomfortable with Max.

Liv meets a guy named Max (Credit: ITV)

But when Aaron tries to intervene, Liv gets angry and tells Aaron to leave. She is soon left alone drunk in utter despair.

The next day, Liv comes downstairs to the wreckage from the night before. But she suddenly enters a tonic seizure.

Meanwhile, Aaron has spent a sleepless night as Chas and Paddy’s and is planning on giving Liv some space. But Paddy urges him not to give up on her.

Chas places Liv under house arrest (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2021? Meet this year’s full line up

Chas decides to step up and help ease Aaron’s burden. Soon Liv is shocked when Chas arrives, locks the door and grabs her phone.

She’s soon put under house arrest until she sobers herself up.

Can Chas get through to Liv or is she going to make things worse?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. There’s an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.