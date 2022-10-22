Emmerdale SPOILERS: Lifeless body found after Samson Dingle disappearance

Emmerdale viewers will be in for a shock next week when a lifeless body is found in the village, new spoilers have revealed.

Viewers of the dramatic 50th anniversary storm week know that Samson Dingle is missing.

A lifeless body will be found next week on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

A search by his family failed to find him but fans saw the teenager unconscious under a bridge in scenes last night.

Next week his stepmother Lydia is dismayed Samson still hasn’t been found.

Knowing she needs to tell Sam but dreading the conversation, Lydia is forced to break the news to her husband soon after his life-saving surgery.

Fresh from surgery, Sam blames himself for the situation after his row with Samson before the storm.

Meanwhile, with Samson still missing, Noah reassures Amelia he’ll go and find him and Mackenzie decides to tag along too.

When Mackenzie and Noah stumble upon an unconscious Samson hidden away in a dark tunnel, they share a fearful look – unsure if he’s dead or alive.

Emmerdale new spoilers reveal body found

Earlier this week Samson fell out with his dad Sam over his treatment of Amelia.

Ever since Samson found out Amelia was pregnant with his child, Samson has refused to have anything to do with the baby.

Soon a storm hit Emmerdale and Sam ended up getting chased by a herd of cows.

Sam jumped over a hay bale to escape the cows but ended up falling onto tractor machinery.

He was taken to hospital and will survive his injuries.

When Belle found out Sam would be okay she told Zak and went to tell Samson.

As she went upstairs to Samson’s room, she told Zak she didn’t think he had been home.

Zak said he didn’t remember when he’d last seen him.

Belle decided to just text Samson but soon the scene cut to a phone with a smashed screen in a field.

The phone showed a text coming through from Belle asking Samson where he was and to call her, proving it belonged to Samson.

However, in last night’s episode something strange happened.

In the woods Lydia, Belle and Nate were looking for Samson when Lydia tried to call him.

Lydia receives distressing news in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale blunder with Samson’s phone

His phone began to ring and they found it on the ground.

However fans were baffled and asking how Samson’s phone got into the woods, pointing out it was in a field previously.

One said: “Samson’s phone is in a different place today! Yesterday it was in a field and today it’s in the woods #emmerdale”

A second said: “Wasn’t his phone in a field last night? Yet its now in the woods #emmerdale”

A third said: “The phone was in a field yesterday 🥴 #emmerdale”

Another added: “Thought Samson’s mobile was in a field not a forest? #emmerdale”

