Grieving Liam Cavanagh spirals out of control next week in Emmerdale, new spoilers show.

The scenes come following the death of his daughter Leanna, who was murdered by Meena Jutla earlier this week.

However, next week, viewers will see Liam get help from an unexpected source.

Grief-stricken Liam will get help from Cain next week on Emmerdale, spoilers reveal (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale this week?

Killer nurse Meena threw Leanna over a bridge to her death on Thursday to stop the teen exposing her murderous secrets.

In last night’s episode (July 9), Liam was told Leanna’s body had been found.

He was shaken to the core and is struggling to cope with his grief.

And next week things are going to get even worse for him as he realises someone killed his daughter – but the police rule it out.

With the community also struggling with Leanna’s death, Gabby organises a memorial on the bridge.

Later at the bridge, Liam becomes angry when he witnesses the start of the memorial.

Emmerdale spoilers: Liam realises Leanna was murdered

As Leyla tries to calm him, he blames Liv and Jacob for what happened, while Meena relishes the drama.

Overcome with grief, he rips apart the flowers left at the scene.

Later, Liam pushes Leyla away and tries to get her to leave but she refuses and is left distraught.

And when vicar Charles tries to help, Liam angrily rejects him.

Meena Jutla murdered Liam Cavanagh’s daughter Leanna on her 18th birthday (Credit: ITV)

However Cain Dingle witnesses the situation and decides to help in his own way.

At the Cricket Pavilion, Cain reaches out to Liam in his own way – and it works.

Liam’s grateful beyond words for Cain’s support and the two sit in silence, drinking together.

As the week moves on, a broken Liam fights his inner turmoil as he visits the river bank where Leanna was found.

Finding it too much, he drives away from the village. Leyla’s terrified that Liam will come to harm.

But will he return and will he get justice for Leanna’s death?

