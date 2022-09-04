Emmerdale SPOILERS: Kim Tate gets shock blast from the past

Emmerdale is dropping a bombshell on Kim Tate next week when she gets a shock blast from the past.

The scheming millionaire has been eagerly planning for her upcoming Dales wedding to Will Taylor.

Kim Tate is in for a shock – but Clemmie isn’t happy in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

However there’s been one thing missing – her family.

With her son Jamie presumed dead – but very much alive – Kim only has granddaughter Millie for her side of the aisle.

But with Millie living with her maternal grandmother Hazel – and her dad – Kim is hopeful that she will at least attend the wedding.

And next week she is excited about being reunited with her beloved grandchild.

However it soon becomes clear that not everyone is.

With Home Farm suddenly full with Will’s daughter Dawn, her husband Billy and her son Lucas, they had a shock recently when they found out Lucas had a half-sister.

Emmerdale shock for Kim Tate

Recently Clemmie was placed with them by social services.

But it’s not been plain sailing with Clemmie struggling to adapt to her new family.

And when she finds out Millie is coming to Home Farm, the youngster begins to panic.

She appears to be worried that Millie will take her place and there won’t be room for her anymore.

But while Clemmie is filled with worries – it can’t be easy for Millie either.

The youngster faces having to stay with grandmother Kim while keeping the huge secret that her dad Jamie is actually alive.

Will Millie be able to keep the secret of her dad being alive? (Credit: ITV)

Kim suffered a blow earlier this year when it emerged that her family had found proof that Jamie was alive.

Will even went as far as to contact an investigator pal to test a DNA sample from the house where Jamie was living.

However things took a dark turn.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Jamie managed to convince the investigator to turn on Will – and keep his resurrection a secret.

And when Kim found out that it was for nothing, she was more convinced that Jamie is dead.

But how will she cope if the truth comes out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

