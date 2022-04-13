Ememrdalew Kim on phone split with Jai and Laurel close together in an embrace
Emmerdale spoilers: Kim gives Jai a threatening ultimatum

WIll Emmerdale Jai do KIm's bidding – even if it means betraying his friends?

By Steven Murphy
| Updated:

Emmerdale next week sees Kim give Jai a shock ultimatum – betray his friends or lose his job!

The Dales tough businesswoman Kim decides she’s going to do a ‘P&O’!

She plans to sack workers at The Hide before rehiring them back on contracts that better suit her.

However, the first lady of Home Farm isn’t about to get her own hands dirty, so she instructs Jai to do the dirty deed.

She promises Jai that if he carries out the restructure of the staff, then she’ll promote him for his efforts.

Emmerdale Jai and Kim standing in room having discussion
Kim’s scheme gives Jai that sinking feeling (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim humiliates Jai

Of course, Jai has been left humiliated after Kim – who he was once in partnership with – gave him the chance to work for her again.

But instead of a business partnership, she wanted him to wait tables at The Hide. With no other option, Jai agreed to start at the bottom.

He’s made a success of the job, something that hasn’t gone unnoticed by conniving Kim.

However, making the changes she now wants will see Jai betray his friends and new colleagues. So, Jai’s in two minds whether to do Kim’s bidding.

Jai eventually reveals the situation to his partner Laurel, who is horrified about that Jai is considering doing.

Loyal Laurel insists that Jai should stick by his friends. Of course, things have been rough for Jai and Laurel in recent times.

The pair even broke up after Jai fraudulently applied for a loan in Laurel’s name – desperate to get HOP out of financial trouble after the death of Andrea during Meena’s rampage at the HOP activity day.

Emmerdale Jai and Laurel in coats outside house talking
Laurel’s loyal and Jai is jittery (Credit: ITV)

Kim plays dirty

Laurel’s words give Jai food for thought, and he wonders if he really can go through with it.

However, Kim later corners him. She makes it very clear that he doesn’t have a choice in the matter – if Jai doesn’t do it, then she’ll employ someone who will!

Jai is left reeling by Kim’s blackmail – but can he really betray his friends?

Emmerdale airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

