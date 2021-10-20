Emmerdale character Andrea was chased by Meena in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, October 20) but is Andrea dead?

In tonight’s scenes, Meena found Victoria’s lifeless body floating at the bottom of the waterfall.

Viewers know Meena wants Victoria dead after finding out her boyfriend David is in love with the chef.

Instead of helping her, Meena held Victoria’s lifeless body under the water.

However up on the rocks at the top of the waterfall, Andrea was looking down to try and find her boyfriend Charles, who also fell in the river.

Victoria fell into the river (Credit: ITV)

She spotted Meena trying to drown Victoria and called out, begging Meena to stop, but she didn’t.

Soon David came along and Meena pretending she as trying to help, however when Meena looked up, she saw Andrea had been watching.

Eventually Billy came along and performed CPR on Vic and Meena went off to ‘find Manpreet.’

Emmerdale: Meena confronted Andrea

Meena found Andrea and Andrea confronted her about what she saw.

At first Meena told Andrea she was trying to save her, however Andrea wasn’t easily fooled.

Meena refused to let Andrea go and explained she tried to drown Victoria as she trying to steal David.

Andrea pushed the nurse over and ran to try to get away from her.

Andrea saw Meena trying to kill Vic (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale: How big is Home Farm? Where is the waterfall?

Andrea ended up running into the Maze and Meena shortly followed, singing Run Rabbit Run.

It looked like Andrea lost Meena in the maze, however she ended up in a dead end. Soon Meena caught up to her and Andrea told her that Victoria will tell the police about what happened.

But Meena wasn’t bothered and said she was enjoying scaring Andrea.

Meena went after Andrea (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale fans all making the same joke as Victoria heads over the waterfall

She then picked up the ‘dead end’ sign and went to hit Andrea with it. As she screamed, the credits rolled.

But is Andrea dead?

Emmerdale: Is Andrea dead?

It is unknown if Andrea will be killed or get away from Meena.

If Andrea does get away, will she tell everyone what she saw Meena do?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

What do you think of these latest Emmerdale spoilers? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!