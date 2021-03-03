Emmerdale spoilers reveal Kim is disgusted when she discovers Jamie’s sick plan. But she soon starts to target Dawn Taylor.

In next week’s scenes Gabby is tired and nauseous and begins to worry that perhaps she isn’t ready for the responsibility of a baby. Jamie is secretly delighted to see Gabby doubting.

Later, after receiving mixed signals from Dawn, Jamie pulls her up on it and she admits she has feelings for him.

Dawn and Jamie kiss (Credit: ITV)

They soon kiss but they don’t realise Gabby is watching them, devastated. Seething, Gabby confronts the father of her child and demands to know why he’s pretending to care.

As the realisation sinks in that he was trying to keep her on side while dissuading her from having the baby, she is horrified.

Gabby resolves to tell Kim about how Jamie treated her. As she rushes away, Gabby feels dizzy and takes a nasty fall.

Gabby collapses (Credit: ITV)

She calls out to Jamie for help but he watches without a word as she clutches her stomach and passes out…

Emmerdale spoilers: Kim gets back at Dawn

Later Dawn is shocked when Kim reveals Jamie has been pretending to be Gabby’s boyfriend to try and convince her to have an abortion.

Disgusted, Dawn rages at Jamie. She leaves to clear her head. But soon she agrees to give Jamie one last chance as long as he’s honest with her. They admit they love each other.

Dawn agrees to a date with Jamie (Credit: ITV)

Unseen, Kim glowers in the background, her plan to break them apart has been thwarted.

The next day, Dawn agrees to go on a date with Jamie and he leaves with a spring in his step.

At the pub, Dawn has a meeting with a social worker. But Kim creates a distraction so she can spike her drink. Will this ruin Dawn’s chances to get Lucas back?

Kim spikes Dawn’s drink (Credit: ITV)

Later, Jamie threatens to move out of Home Farm but Kim calls his bluff, pointing out he would have nothing without her.

She tells him to step up or step aside and Jamie quietly assents. But is he going to live under Kim’s rules like this forever?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

