Brenda and Eric in Emmerdale: The actors are together in real life

Brenda and Eric in Emmerdale have been on and off for many years. But how long have they actually been together and are the actors married in real life?

Brenda and Eric in Emmerdale: Who plays them?

Brenda is played by Lesley Dunlop and Eric is played by Chris Chittell.

When did Brenda and Eric get together?

Originally Brenda and Eric actually got together in Emmerdale in 2013 when he split from wife Val. He was later forced to chose between Brenda and Val.

Although he chose Brenda, he knew there was a spark still with Val. Eventually he and Brenda split and he got back with Val.

Brenda and Eric started dating again (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Brenda went on to have a relationship with Bob Hope. However Bob ended up cheating on her with Laurel Thomas.

After Bob, Brenda went on to date Doug Potts, but they broke up as he decided to move to Australia.

Whereas Eric went on to have a relationship with Faith Dingle. But when she discovered she kissed Bear Wolf, he ended their relationship.

After Faith left, Eric and Brenda got together (Credit: ITV)

After Faith left the village, he and Brenda got together.

Are Chris Chittell and Lesley Dunlop together in real life?

Chris and Lesley are a couple in real life. The two met on the set of the ITV soap in 2008 when Lesley joined the cast.

They soon began dating before getting engaged in 2015.

The couple got married on June 18th 2016 at St Peter’s Church in Coverack, Cornwall.

Chris and Lesley married in 2016 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The ceremony took place in front of their close family and friends. Emmerdale co-stars Bhasker Patel, Sam Hall and Nicola Wheeler were also in attendance.

In an interview with the Daily record in 2012, Chris spoke about how he and Lesley met. He said: “It was weird. Somehow we’d never met before and we just kept bumping into each other at work.

“I can’t even remember if I asked her on a date or she asked me but she is wonderful and we’re very happy.”

The couple don’t have any children together. However Chris has two children with his ex-wife Caroline Hunt and Lesley has two children with her former partner Christopher Guard.

