Emmerdale SPOILERS: Harriet rumbled as Malone’s grave is exhumed?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Harriet panics as the grave where Malone was once buried is dug up. But will the truth be discovered?

Earlier this year, Dawn killed dodgy DI Malone in self defence. Harriet helped Dawn bury the body in the local graveyard, on top of another man’s coffin.

However problems began to arrive when the grave’s true occupant’s daughter told Harriet she wanted to exhume the grave.

Harriet is worried about the exhumation (Credit: ITV)

Realising they needed to move Malone before the exhumation, Harriet and Will moved Malone’s body the ground of Home Farm.

In next week’s scenes Harriet stares at the grave where Malone was once hidden. She’s full of dread when Charles confirms the exhumation will be happening the next day.

Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet panics as the exhumation starts

As the next day comes around the exhumation gets underway at the graveyard, Harriet stares at the screened-off grave, desperately hoping nothing will go wrong.

Harriet watches as the grave is dug up (Credit: ITV)

But Charles is concerned about her and approaches to check how she’s doing. Harriet becomes emotional and vents her disapproval of the exhumation and Charles worried about her state of mind.

As Charles leads them in a prayer for Richard, the man being exhumed, Harriet is restless and wants to be left by herself.

But when one of the foreman is started by something unusual in the digging site, she freeze with fear…

Has something been found? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby to lose the baby after passing out?

Later Will reads a letter left by Harriet and is alarmed by its contents.

What has she done?

Malone’s body to be found?

Earlier this year, actress Katherine Dow Blyton revealed that Malone’s body will be found.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk she said: “There have to be consequences – that body is not going to stay in the ground forever. It’ll be terrifying – I can’t even imagine how that’s going to get resolved.

“But these bodies are inevitably found aren’t they?

Dawn killed Malone (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jimmy and Nicola stalked

“Harriet will take the blame – and let’s face it, she did crack him with a kettle, she did bury him and destroy evidence. Her hands aren’t exactly clean.

“She would take the fall for Dawn and protect her.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.