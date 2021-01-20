Emmerdale spoilers reveal Harriet quits as the village vicar. But what does this mean for her?

In next week’s scenes Charles tells Harriet that he has a meeting with the Bishop. But she assumes she’ll be losing her job.

Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet quits the church

Charles argues otherwise but a pragmatic Harriet is sick of letting her parishioners down. She tells a shocked Charles that she’s quitting, convinced it’s best for everyone.

Harriet tells Charles she's quitting the church

The next day, Charles tries to talk her out of resigning but she’s adamant it’s the right decision.

She is tearful as she asks him to tell the Bishop that she has tried her best, but she’s finished with the church for good. Will Harriet end up leaving the village?

Is Moira suspicious?

Later that day, Moira notices Harriet isn’t herself.

She tells Charles how Harriet’s not in a state to be making big decisions and points out he shouldn’t let her walk away without a struggle.

Will Charles listen to Moira?

Emmerdale – Harriet’s guilt over DI Malone

Harriet has been struggling since she moved DI Malone’s dead body.

Dawn ended up killing dodgy Detective Inspector Malone last year. Harriet and Dawn buried his body in another man’s grave in the village graveyard.

Dawn killed Malone in self-defence

However when the true occupant’s daughter wanted her father’s body exhumed, Harriet and Will moved Malone’s body to Home Farm.

Harriet has been struggling with the guilt and recently she ended up losing Dawn’s son Lucas for an extended period of time, resulting in Lucas being taken away by social services.

Katherine Dow Blyton fears Harriet may be axed over Malone’s murder

Whilst Harriet is struggling to come to terms with what she’s done, actress Katherine Dow Blyton has recently hinted at potential “consequence” and is worried her days are numbered.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “You always worry that your days might be numbered.

“There have got to be consequences, whether that happens a year down the line or two years down the line, you can’t get away with murder.

Katherine Dow Blyton fears Harriet may be axed

“But I’ll stay for as long as they want me to stay. I love the show; thank heavens for it.”

Katherine added that she even gets stopped in the street over Harriet’s storyline.

She said: “Some viewers meet me and say I’m going to get judged by God because of this current storyline.

“On Twitter sometimes people think I can be a bit more help than I possibly can be.

“I don’t know if that’s because they see the dog collar on screen.”

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

