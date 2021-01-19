Sian Reece-Williams is currently playing Jodie in Holby City, however the talented actress is also well-known for her roles in Emmerdale and Hidden.

In Holby, following the death of Essie, Sacha quickly proposed to newcomer Jodie. However Sacha’s daughter Beka didn’t approve of his decision to get engaged so soon after the death of the love of his life.

Sian Reece-Williams is played Jodie in Holby City (Credit: BBC)

Feeling rejected, Jodie began to poison Beka and in tonight’s episode of the medical drama (Monday, January 19) she strikes again, putting both Beka and Sacha in danger.

But who is actress Sian Reece-Williams?

Who is Sian Reece-Williams? Who did she play in Emmerdale?

Sian, 39, famously played Gennie Walker in Emmerdale from 2008 until 2013.

Gennie’s adoptive mother was Brenda Walker however, while in the village, she discovered Shadrach Dingle was her biological father, making her Chas Dingle’s half-sister.

During her time in the Dales, she began a relationship with Nikhil Sharma. The couple had a daughter Molly in 2012 and the following year they got married.

Sian Reece-Williams played Gennie in Emmerdale for five years (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

However the same year, Gennie’s life was cut short when she was killed by Cameron Murray.

Gennie overheard Cameron and Debbie talking about the fact that Cameron killed Carl, and not Chas who had been ‘caught’.

Debbie and Cameron attempted to stop Gennie. But she got into her car and began driving.

The couple began to chase her and Gennie failed to answer Nikhil’s calls as she tried to get away.

She ended up skidding off the road and into a large ravine.

Cameron pulled her out but when Debbie went off to call an ambulance, Cameron suffocated Gennie, fearing she would expose the fact he killed Carl.

What else has Sian been in?

As well as Holby City, Sian is starring in Welsh TV drama series Hidden. She plays Detective Inspector Cadi John.

The show currently has two series. A third series will air later this year, however no official confirmation date has been released.

Sian has also had main roles in Hinterland and Requiem, as well as appearing Line of Duty and Silent Witness.

