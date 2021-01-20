Emmerdale SPOILERS: Jimmy to lose his son as Carl’s mum arrives?

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Juliette, Carl’s mother, returns to the village. But what brings her back to the Dales?

In next week’s scenes, Jimmy is working in the café. However he’s stunned when Juliette turns up out of the blue and comes in to the café.

Jimmy is shocked when Juliette turns up (Credit: ITV)

What does she want? Is she back for Carl?

Emmerdale spoilers – Carl will be kidnapped

Earlier this year, Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw revealed there will be a storyline for Jimmy and Nicola when little Carl is kidnapped.

She revealed Mandy, Paul and Vinny’s storyline will take off in a big way later this year. However Jimmy and Nicola become embroiled into it.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media, Laura said: “There’s also a testing time on the horizon for Jimmy and Nicola and their story is actually going to cross into the Mandy and Paul story in quite a shocking way.

Jimmy and Nicola look after Carl (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

“The audience will see Jimmy and Nicola are being secretly watched. But who by?

“And the couple are going to be frantic when Carl goes missing. Who’s taken him?

“What starts off seeming like a relatively small thing, that will turn into the biggest test we’ve seen of their marriage an their whole family really.”

She added: “With betrayals of trust on both sides, it’s going to lead to lives being changed forever.”

Who is Juliette?

Carl Holliday’s biological parents are Juliette Holliday and Jimmy King.

Carl was conceived after a mix up at the fertility clinic. This meant Juliette was given the wrong man ‘s sperm.

Juliette and Jimmy’s son was born in 2014 and she allowed Jimmy to see the little boy. However when Juliette’s estranged husband Greg wanted to get back together and be a family, she stopped Jimmy from seeing him.

Juliette left Carl with Jimmy and Nicola in 2014 (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

In 2016, Jimmy called her to check on Carl, but she turned up in the village and explained Greg had left her again.

Jimmy and Nicola agreed to look after Carl until Juliette got her life back on track. But a few weeks later, she gave Jimmy parental responsibility.

Carl has lived with his dad and stepmum ever since.

