Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal vicar Harriet considers making a huge career change.

Fans of the soap know that vicar Harriet once worked as a police officer, even going undercover for cases.

In next week’s scenes Harriet is left thoughtful when PC Swirling tells her that the police are recruiting and she should consider re-joining the police force.

Will Harriet re-join the police? (Credit: ITV)

Harriet opens up to Dawn that she’s been feeling a lack of purpose in the wake of Malone’s murder.

Will Harriet re-join the police force?

Emmerdale spoilers: Harriet’s involvement in Malone’s death

Last year, Harriet began having an affair with DI Mark Malone behind her fiancé Will’s back.

Malone was dodgy and although he was a police officer, he was also the leader of the criminal gang that Will Taylor was involved in.

After coming to the village Malone forced Will to work for him again.

When Harriet found out she warned Malone off, but the two soon began an affair.

Dawn killed Malone last year (Credit: ITV)

When Will’s daughter Dawn found out about the affair she reported Malone to the police for his crimes.

However he didn’t take too kindly to this and tried to force her to take her own life by overdosing on drugs. If she didn’t, he threatened to shoot her.

But Harriet came to Dawn’s rescue knocking Malone unconscious.

Both Dawn and Harriet thought he was dead, but when Malone jumped up and came at Dawn she grabbed his gun and shot him in self-defence.

Where is Malone’s body?

Harriet then buried Malone in a grave in the graveyard. However when the true occupant’s daughter wanted her dad’s body exhumed, Harriet knew Malone would be found.

Will started working at Home Farm to keep an eye on the grounds (Credit: ITV)

Harriet and Will moved Malone’s body to the land on Home Farm and Will has been working for Kim Tate to keep an eye on the land.

Kim recently promoted Will to Estate Manager, however she became suspicious when he didn’t want Home Farm land being used for a HOP survival night.

