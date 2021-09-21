Emmerdale: Will Charity die after being knocked down by Cain?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, September 21) Charity was knocked down and it appears she has a bleed on the brain, but will she die?

In the scenes, Chas was left frustrated when the power went out at the Woolpack. She was unable to get someone to come out to fix the issue, so she and Marlon were forced to shut the pub for the day.

She later went out with her son Aaron and his sister Liv, meanwhile Paddy was secretly off doping Kim Tate’s racehorse ahead of its race.

The Woolpack is currently having financial difficulties (Credit: ITV)

Marlon had also gone home and the pub was left empty.

However they had no idea someone was watching the pub, waiting for the opportunity to break in.

Emmerdale: Will Charity die after being knocked down?

Later Charity walked by the pub and noticed the front door had been kicked down. Meanwhile inside, a masked person was taking money from the till.

She contacted the police before going inside. However she caught the person taking bottles of alcohol.

Charity confronted the intruder but the knocked her down and left her unconscious on the floor.

Will Charity be okay? (Credit: ITV)

They soon fled and eventually Charity was found and taken to hospital.

In hospital, Chas told Paddy that Charity had a bleed on the brain. However later in a twist it was revealed that Cain was the one who broke into the pub.

Aaron discovered the booze and he explained Chas could claim on the insurance and he’d return the stolen stuff.

However he was shocked to realise Charity was fighting for her life after he knocked her down.

But will Charity survive?

Will Charity die?

It hasn’t been revealed what will happen to Charity next, or if she will survive.

PC Swirling becomes suspicious (Credit: ITV)

However in tomorrow night’s scenes (Wednesday September 22) PC Swirling arrives to investigate the pub robbery and it’s not long before he becomes suspicious.

Will he find out Cain was behind it?

