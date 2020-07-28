Emmerdale SPOILERS: Gabby receives heartbreaking news about Bernice

Emmerdale mentions Bernice Blackstock next week as she makes a decision which leaves her daughter Gabby heartbroken.

In upcoming Emmerdale scenes, Gabby is dejected to learn that Bernice is selling the salon. Hearing this, Mandy is worried about losing her job.

Later, Gabby's hurt to discover that Bernice has decided to stay in Australia indefinitely. Already missing her mum, she is understandably upset.

Gabby learns Bernice won't be moving back to Emmerdale village (Credit: ITV)

Seeing her niece in pain, Nicola can't help but feel bad for her. But it seems as if Nicola has other things on her mind.

Although she is meant to be a silent partner in the cafe business, Bob says that she can help behind the counter.

But will anyone be able to help a struggling Gabby?

Emmerdale: Gabby's loneliness

A couple of weeks ago, Gabby struggled to get in contact with her mum.

Then when she hung out with her friends Jacob and Leanna, who recently became a couple, she realised Leanna was starting to see her as a third wheel.

Nicola feels bad for Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Amelia Flanagan 'is lost without her Emmerdale family'

Gabby's family

Currently Gabby is living with Bernice's mum, Diane.

Last year, Bernice left the village when she discovered her ex Charlie, who her daughter Dee Dee lives in Australia lives with, had been in a car crash.

He was left in a critical condition in hospital. Realising she needed to step up and make sure both Charlie and Dee Dee were looked after, she went to Australia with her daughter.

Although she was due to marry Leanna's dad, Liam Cavanagh, their relationship ended not long after she left.

Gabby's father Ashley died in 2017 after being diagnosed with pneumonia, while also having dementia.

Bernice left Emmerdale last year (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale FIRST LOOK: Next week's spoilers in 10 pictures

Gabby was raised by her stepmother Laurel for a majority of her childhood.

However over recent months, Laurel has been having troubles with her son Arthur, who bullied Archie Breckle.

Will anyone be able to see Gabby is lonely and struggling without her mum around?

Emmerdale airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.