Amelia Flanagan 'is lost without her Emmerdale family' her mum Rachel revealed in an Instagram comment to Lisa Riley.

Rachel recently posted a picture of herself alongside Amelia, who plays April Windsor in the ITV soap.

She captioned the post with horse emojis, showing Amelia's horse design face mask.

In the comment section, Lisa responded saying how much she missed them.

The Mandy Dingle actress wrote: "Miss you so so so much, sending you and all the family all my love."

Rachel responded with: "She's lost without her Emmerdale family Lisa, fingers crossed it won't be much longer. Love to you too x."

Followers also commented on Rachel's post.

One wrote: Such a cutie pie and an amazing little actress."

Amelia joined the Emmerdale cast six years ago. However she stopped filming back in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although filming has since resumed, children are unable to film as they require chaperones on set and with social distancing guidelines, they're trying to reduce how many people are on set at one time.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street: The Flanagan siblings

But while Amelia is still unable to work, she is at home with her Coronation Street star siblings Isabella and William.

Isabella plays Hope Stape in rival soap Corrie and William plays Hope's cousin Joseph Brown. Both Isabella and William are also unable to return to work.

However it looks like the Flanagan family are keeping busy through lockdown.

Earlier this month, Rachel revealed she and her husband Chris have bought a school which they are renovating and are moving into.

Rachel often keeps followers up to date on their home through her home renovation Instagram account.

As well as working on the house, the family have all been going on plenty of walks and days out with their dog Daisy.

