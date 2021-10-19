Emmerdale spoilers reveal Gabby Thomas goes into labour at Home Farm.

In next week’s scenes Diane is planning to leave the village and Pollard offers to buy her stake in the B&B.

They share a tender moment and it’s clear she and Pollard will miss each other more than they’re willing to admit.

The next day Diane shares her box of Woolpack memories with Chas and Bernice, but she soon finds herself agreeing to Chas’s offer of a goodbye party.

But how will that work with Gabby’s plans to do a moonlight flit?

Diane and Bernice reminisce (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Gabby invites herself to Laurel’s for a family dinner with a secret aim to say her own private goodbye.

After the lunch, Gabby is left feeling overwhelmed with emotion, aware of what she’s going to leave behind.

Back at Home Farm, Gabby finally snaps back at irrational Kim telling her she won’t be a part of her baby’s life.

When Gabby tells Diane they need to go sooner, but will that ruin Diane’s plans?

Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby goes into labour

Gabby goes into labour (Credit: ITV)

Gabby does her best to secretly pack as she struggles with pain in her stomach.

As she tries to lug her suitcase out of Home Farm, she crumples to the floor and starts going into labour, with no one around to help and no power in her phone.

Diane shares a moment with Bernice as they prepare to collect Gabby and escape from the village (Credit: ITV)

Due to a powercut, the house is in darkness, is Gabby going to be okay?

Diane shares a moment with Bernice as they prepare to collect Gabby and escape from the village.

Little do they know Gabby is struggling as she fights her intense labour pains.

