Emmerdale spoilers: Next week revealed in all-new pictures – October 25-29

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Gabby is finally going to go into labour.

But she’s scared and alone – can anyone get to her in time?

Meanwhile, Diane is ready to leave the village, and Charity is cooking up yet another scheme.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Gabby snaps back at Kim

Kim is still wallowing over Jamie’s disappearance and Gabby’s had enough.

Gabby snaps at Kim and tells her she won’t be a part of the baby’s life. But will Kim suss Gabby’s plan to flee?

2. Diane prepares to leave

Pollard and Diane have a tender moment as he offers to buy her share of the B&B.

It’s clear they will miss each other.

Diane shares her box of Woolpack memories with Bernice and Chas.

She and Bernice are overcome with emotion and Chas offers to host a farewell party. Despite knowing they have to keep their departure quiet, Diane agrees.

The next day, Bernice and Diane share a tender moment before preparing to collect Gabby.

But they have no idea Gabby’s about to give birth.

3. Emmerdale spoilers: Gabby goes into labour

Gabby has lunch with Laurel, but ends up feeling overwhelmed at what she’s leaving behind.

After her run in with Kim, Gabby knows they need to leave sooner.

Gabby tries to secretly pack, but is soon doubled over in pain.

She goes into labour as she’s trying to leave Home Farm.

A power cut has left everywhere in darkness and Gabby has no phone battery.

Will anyone help her give birth?

4. Charity and Mack line up their next target

Mack and Charity are looking to get up to mischief.

He is intrigued when Charity tells him about Chloe and how wealthy she is.

As Mack senses an opportunity, he and Charity cook up a plan.

5. Tracy offers advice to Leyla

Tracy invites Leyla over for a cuppa and Leyla is grateful for the company.

She hesitantly opens up about Liam’s double life, and Tracy advises her to push Liam for answers.

6. Liam refuses to open up

Leyla is frustrated as Liam refuses to engage with her.

He pretends to get ready for work, but will Leyla crack and confront him?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

