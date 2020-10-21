Emmerdale spoilers reveal Gabby breaks Liam and Leyla up. But will she end up regretting her actions?

This week, Gabby spots Meena and Liam having a drink and tries to exploit what she’s seen and after she does some stirring, Liam is upset that Leyla is avoiding him.

But things soon backfire on Gabby as she’s left regretting her actions. And it sounds like the teenager doesn’t learn, as next week, she continues to plot to split up Liam and Leyla.

Meena receives flowers which are signed from Liam (Credit: ITV)

In next week’s scenes, Meena find a bouquet of flowers on her doorstep that are addressed from Liam.

Meena is confused, but it’s soon revealed to viewers that it was Gabby sent them.

Gabby is the one who sent the flowers (Credit: ITV)

Later Gabby sees Liam, Leyla and Meena cross paths but she’s frustrated when things don’t quite kick off how she hoped they would.

Gabby tries to tempt Meena into making a move on Liam by telling her she overheard him singing her praises.

She can hardly hide her delight when Meena approaches Liam directly and rejects his supposed advances in front of Leyla.

Leyla breaks up with Liam. But will he figure out who has been framing him? (Credit: ITV)

When Meena mentions the flowers and shows Leyla the card which is addressed from Liam, Leyla is horrified.

Liam is flustered and desperate to prove his innocence. However Leyla tells him that their relationship is over.

Will Liam work out Gabby has been framing him?

Emmerdale: Rosie Bentham explains Gabby wants to protect her friendship with Leyla

Over the last few months, Gabby and Leyla have had a bit of a rollercoaster friendship.

After finding out Gabby was the one trying to ruin her, Leyla befriended her. But now the student is trying to ruin Leyla’s relationship.

Speaking about Gabby’s wanting to protect her friendship with Leyla, Gabby actress Rosie Bentham said at a virtual press event: “Gabby’s whole plan at the moment is to get Leyla’s attention on to her.

Leyla gave Gabby a job a few months ago. But now she is plotting to split Leyla and her boyfriend up (Credit: ITV)

“She’s a trouble teen going through changes, she needs to protect this new found friendship with Leyla.”

She added: “Gabby and Leyla is a new friendship and she has no one else.

“She poured out all her emotions and she has never done that to many people before – she needs a sister/mother figure.

“Fans’ reactions have been interesting – Gabby craves attention and she hasn’t got her mum there which is really tough, she needs that.

“Leyla has taken her under her wing and Gabby loves it.”

