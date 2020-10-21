Emmerdale spoilers reveal Charity will cheat on Vanessa in a shock moment of weakness.

While Vanessa is still currently staying with her mum, the pair appeared solid after reuniting for their anniversary last week.

However, trouble soon strikes as upcoming episodes see Charity cracking on with a mystery newcomer.

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Charity cheats on Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

The fiery Dingle is heartbroken when Vanessa doesn’t come home after the custody hearing, instead going straight back to her mum’s.

Everyone is surprised by Vanessa’s actions and they’re worried about how Charity is coping. Under emotional strain Charity breaks down and tells Tracy Vanessa doesn’t want her anymore.

Charity is convinced that Vanessa is having an affair and Tracy tries to reassure her and even laughs at the suggestion.

But Charity storms out of the house, furious.

She is left heartbroken after Vanessa doesn’t come home after the custody hearing (Credit: ITV)

In a layby, Charity blocks a call from Tracy and contemplates calling Vanessa. However she decides against it.

As she drives home, another car crashes into her and she is livid. She soon squares up to the other driver and they argue over whose fault the accident was.

He offers to pay Charity and she soon realises something dodgy is going on.

Someone crashes into Charity! (Credit: ITV)

Charity refuses to give in until the driver hands over £1,000 for repair costs. But after turning on the charm, Charity accepts his offer.

The continuously flirt and there’s obvious sexual chemistry. The pair soon end up kissing and a flustered Charity tries to head off.

Suddenly Charity hears a noise from his car boot and demands to know what it is, but his tone changes as the driver sternly tells her to leave.

Emmerdale: Charity and Vanessa’s love story

Over the last year, Charity and Vanessa have been through a lot together.

Currently Vanessa is having chemotherapy for bowel cancer, as well as taking care of her mum. But whilst she and Charity have been apart, Charity has been trying to sort out preparations so she can adopt Vanessa’s son Johnny.

Where is Michelle Hardwick?

Earlier this month, Michelle welcomed a baby son with her producer wife Kate Brooks.

Alongside pictures of their newborn son, the actress wrote: “On Friday 9th October this handsome little chap entered the world.

“Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you ourlittleTeddyboy.”

Michelle kept fans updated throughout her pregnancy and last month the couple had a socially distanced mini baby shower.

