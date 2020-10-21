Emmerdale spoilers have revealed Moira will be surprised by her secret brother Mackenzie next week.

Moira’s hunky brother Mackenzie is set to arrive in the village to unveil a dark secret from their past.

Mac is estranged from the farmer, so their family reunion soon turns sour after he appears out of the blue.

Emmerdale’s Moira gets a surprise visit from her brother (Credit: ITV)

From what it seems, Moira (Natalie J Robb) looks startled to see Mackenzie (Lawrence Robb) as the two reunite outside of the Woolpack.

Clearly unimpressed with Moria’s greeting, the hunk storms off into the village.

Emmerdale: Who is Moira’s brother Mackenzie?

Mackenzie is set to unveil a dark family secret.

Scottish actor Lawrence Robb said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be moving into Emmerdale village as Mackenzie.

Their reunion soon turns sour (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve had so much fun playing around with the character already, and to do it in Britain’s most famous village is just the cherry on top.

“I couldn’t be further from ‘Mac’ in real life, so playing him will no doubt have its challenges, but I’m more than up for the ride!”

Meanwhile, Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson recently admitted Mackenzie will cause havoc when he arrives this autumn.

Speaking at a virtual press day, she said: “Moira’s brother is arriving and of course he’s coming with a secret that you think you’re going to find out but then there will be another revelation further down the line.”

What will Mackenzie reveal about their past?

“He’s a troublemaker, he’s good looking, he turns heads, he doesn’t care what anyone thinks.”

Ahead of Mac’s arrival, Emmerdale fans have even questioned whether Moira’s secret brother is really her son.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

