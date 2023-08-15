Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Charity and Mack are thrown back into each other’s orbit – and it’s not long before they sleep together again.

But where does this leave Chloe? Which woman will Mack choose?

Meanwhile, Rhona has had enough and forces Marlon, Mary and Paddy to face their fears. But will it work?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Christening crisis

Chloe and Mackenzie are thrilled when Moira, Matty and Amy all accept being Reuben’s godparents. With the christening coming together, Mack and Chloe seem happy in their new relationship.

However, disaster strikes when Chloe’s christening venue falls through. She laughs off Charity’s genuine suggestion they hold it at the Woolpack.

2. Charity and Mack sleep together

After realising they have no choice, Mack visits Charity to take up her generous offer. But they both become emotional as they talk.

With feelings running high, they fall into a passionate kiss. And it’s not long before it leads to more…

After sleeping together Mack leaves feeling guilty and unsure of his feelings. But unbeknownst to him Charity is hoping for a reunion.

3. Mack confesses

Mack confides in Moira who tells him he has to make a choice – but if he picks Charity he risks losing his son. As the christening begins, Mackenzie is feeling the pressure. Who will he choose?

4. Craig causes a stir

Lydia meets Craig and accepts his job offer as they bond over old times. Filling each other in on their lives now, their rapport is easy to see.

Craig then drops Lydia home and Samson is in awe of his flash car. However, Sam feels intimidated – does he have reason to worry?

Craig soon makes himself at home, offering to fix the guttering that Sam hasn’t got round to yet. Sam feels pushed out and intimidated.

Samson’s delighted when Craig offers him work experience, but how will Sam react?

5. Marlon, Paddy and Mary face their fears

Mary is lying to her family that she’s back on the dating scene, but Paddy soon discovers her sobbing in a field. He offers her support, but it causes him to be late to meet Marlon.

Marlon, also struggling with his own fears of driving again, is furious with Paddy. Can the men mend their friendship?

As Rhona feels the weight of supporting them all, she organises a ‘Face Your Fears’ day for all three – will it help?

6. Charles pushed out

Charles is irritated when Victor’s probation officer arrives and Victor hams up the theatrics. He’s further cross when Claudette asks him to be out of the way so she can have a romantic meal with Victor.

7. Jai takes on Manpreet

Jai spots Manpreet’s necklace and insists it’s a family heirloom and Rishi should not have given it to her. Manpreet is upset as it’s her only connection to Rishi.

The next day Jai again pleads with her to give it back. Manpreet is left outraged when Charles doesn’t take her side.

7. Nicola vs Bernice

Nicola and Bernice plan a competition to see who can raise the most money for new defibrillator pads.

