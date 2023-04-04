Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 10-14

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Paddy and Chas grow closer. They end up sharing a kiss, but will they reunite?

Meanwhile, Charity has a hair disaster, but why was Mandy so distracted? Also, Rhona makes a big decision and Mary’s not happy.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Chas and Paddy reunited?

Paddy realises his absence is having an impact on Eve. He wants to make things easier for his daughter so offers to spend time with her and Chas as a family.

Chas is content as she listens to Paddy read to Eve. She’s happy to have her family back together again.

Paddy offers Chas a hug and she melts into his arms. The moment is charged and they share a kiss.

But they pull away when they hear Eve calling for them – what does this mean for their future?

2. Paddy confesses his turmoil

Mandy tries to hide her true feelings as Paddy confesses he doesn’t know whether to get back with Chas. It’s clear Mandy is distraught at the prospect of their reunion.

However, she urges him to do what makes him happy. Is Mandy going to be heartbroken?

3. Amelia’s cancer scare

Amelia worries about who will look after Esther if anything happens to her. It soon becomes clear whey she’s worried when she heads to the doctors.

She confides in Manpreet about a lump she’s found and Manpreet refers her to the breast clinic. Amelia is overwhelmed and panicked, but will she be okay?

4. Charity’s hair disaster!

When Mandy rushes out during her hair appointment and finds herself distracted by Paddy, things go wrong for Charity.

Left too long, Charity ends up looking like a curly blonde poodle. As the devastated bride-to-be is forced to reveal it to the pub, the reaction is one of shock. Can Mandy fix it before the wedding?

5. Baby decision time for Rhona

During Rhona’s birthday lunch at the Woolpack, Gus turns up with his wife Lucy and introduces her to everyone. The family are horrified at the intrusion and Rhona doesn’t know how to respond.

But Mary does and she takes matters into her own hands. Mary lashes out at Gus leaving Rhona furious.

As Rhona heads out to clear her head, she finds Gus comforting devastating Lucy. Rhona makes a huge decision.

She agrees to allow Gus and Lucy to use one of the embryos. Marlon is supportive, but concerned.

As he points out she might find it hard to stay away if the embryo becomes a baby, Rhona knows he could be right. As she breaks down in tears, will she crush Gus’ dreams?

6. Leyla worries over Caleb

After spending the night with Caleb Leyla worries she’s made a mistake. As she frets over whether she’s done the right thing, he clocks her concern.

Caleb reassures her he wants to spend time with her. However, is he all he’s cracked up to be?

7. Man club reconvenes

The men head off on a fishing trip and Paddy and Bear bond. But elsewhere, Bernice is hurt when members of her menopause meet-up start cancelling.

