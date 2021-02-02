Emmerdale SPOILERS: First Look at next week’s episodes in 10 pictures

Emmerdale spoilers in pictures for next week see Kim impressed by Gabby’s ruthless ways, while Dawn is horrified to discover her dad’s shocking new romance.

Meanwhile, Al takes advantage of Charity when she hits rock bottom.

All this and more in the Emmerdale spoilers for next week.

1. Kim takes Gabby under her wing

Jamie finds Bear’s lost wallet, so Jai puts it on his desk for safe keeping.

However, when Bear later comes to collect his wallet, it has gone missing.

Dawn is horrified when Jai points the finger of blame at her.

She empties her bag to prove her innocence, fuming at being accused of something she didn’t do.

But when Bear’s wallet falls out of her bag, Dawn is stunned.

As Jai sacks Dawn on the spot, Kim notes a glimmer of a smile on Gabby face.

Realising that Gabby set Dawn up, Kim is quietly impressed.

Jamie tells Kim that he has offered Dawn a job at the vets and she’s fuming.

She confronts Dawn and accuses her of only being after Jamie’s cash.

But a passing Mack causes trouble by exposing Kim and Will’s relationship.

Dawn is disgusted and tells her dad it is her or Kim. Who will he choose?

Read more: Who plays Carl’s mum Juliette in Emmerdale and why is she really back?

2. Al charms Charity

Charity tries to build bridges with Noah by offering to go for a run with him.

But Charity is shocked when Noah doubles over in pain.

Meena offers to help, but Noah’s fuming when Charity reveals his medical condition.

Noah is convinced this means he won’t pass his army medical.

Samson is uneasy when Noah passes him an empty water bottle.

Noah begs Samson to give him a urine sample that he can pretend is his own and pass the test.

But Charity is suspicious and soon gets the truth out of Samson.

Charity calls the army assessment centre and drops Noah in it.

He is fuming when he realises what she’s done and lays into her for being selfish.

Soon Charity sees red and slaps Noah, leaving their relationship in tatters once again.

Later, Al senses Charity’s in a bad place and decides to use it to his advantage.

Kim is demanding her money back and Al knows he must act fast.

Al gets Charity drunk and she soon reveals the secrets behind Debbie’s revenge plan.

Soon drunk Charity invites Al upstairs and he agrees, determined to make Debbie pay.

3. Luke drops a bombshell

When Ethan gives Luke some advice, he realises he needs to come clean to Victoria.

Luke tells Victoria that he had a relationship with a man before he met her.

How will she react?

Read more: Who is Manpreet’s daughter in Emmerdale? What happened to Aiesha?

4. Matty’s turmoil

Matty and Amy go on a date together, but Matty feels guilty about keeping what happened to Kyle a secret.

Cain tells Matty to keep quiet, not wanting Amy to discover out the truth.

But Matty is in turmoil and decides to come clean… will he betray Cain’s wishes?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.