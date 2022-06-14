Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for June 20-24

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Chas struggles with Faith’s diagnosis and shares a kiss with Al.

Meanwhile Liam becomes increasingly suspicious of Leyla‘s behaviour and Nicola struggles following her attack.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for next week

1. Chas struggles with Faith’s diagnosis

Chas struggles after learning about Faith‘s illness.

She’s even more heartbroken when she learns Faith doesn’t want to carry on with her chemotherapy.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

2. Sarah is heartbroken

Meanwhile Sarah struggles with the thought of Faith not being around for her.

Her grandmother’s cancer sparks sorrow for Sarah as she deals with the thought of her own illness.

3. Chas and Al kiss

Chas struggles to cope with the reality and Paddy feels useless.

Out on Main Street Chas apologises to a downbeat Al.

Later Paddy brings home Hospice flyers and Chas snaps at Al for suggesting she took things with Paddy the wrong way.

Chas softens when Al suggests they could be friends.

Soon Chas and Al are bonding and share a passionate kiss.

4. Leyla finds herself in a difficult situation

Jai’s old dealer finds Leyla at Take A Vow and she’s tempted when he offers her a deal on cocaine.

Leyla hides the cocaine from Suzy.

At the Hide, a coked-up Leyla offers to pay for everyone’s food and a suspicious Suzy watches on.

Suzy soon has a go at Leyla for her drug use but Leyla defends her actions.

Leyla loses her card but it’s soon returned to her by a concerned Jai.

Seeing this, Leyla’s dealer sees an opportunity to get Jai back in his books and starts to blackmail Leyla.

5. Leyla blackmails Suzy

Later Leyla threatens to tell Moira about Holly if Suzy doesn’t give her her dealer’s number.

Meanwhile Liam is suspicious about Leyla’s mood swings and comes to a conclusion.

6. Lydia has a plan

Sam is blindsided when Lydia shows him a brochure of expensive caravans.

They’re nothing like the cheap one he’s already bought for her.

Upset, Sam decides to scrap the caravan he’s bought Lydia fearing it won’t be good enough.

But when Lydia realises what’s going on, she forms a plan.

7. Nicola struggles in the aftermath of her attack

Meanwhile Nicola is struggling following her attack.

Is she going to be okay?

Read more: Cathy and Heath in Emmerdale: Who plays them? Has Heath been recast?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!