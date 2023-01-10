Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for January 16-20

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Mack drops a bombshell on Chloe as Sarah listens in.

Has she worked out what’s really going on between them?

Also, Kim wants to get into bed with Caleb, and Paddy is feeling isolated.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Mack tries to get rid of Chloe

Mack is desperate to get Chloe out of the house and concentrate on things between him and Charity.

He tells Chloe he’s paid the deposit on a flat for her.

Chloe is upset and angry.

But Mack remains firm and insists she moves out tomorrow.

2. Sarah finds out the truth?

Sarah overhears Chloe and Mack arguing and her brain starts to whir.

Mackenzie and Chloe have no idea she’s there.

Sarah decides to confront Chloe and catches her off-guard.

She asks her outright if Mack is the father of her baby.

Chloe shuts her down and claims she’d never hurt her family and friends, leaving Sarah feeling guilty.

Chloe later tells Mackenzie he needs to stop raising suspicions with his behaviour.

3. Kim and Caleb team up?

Kim is keen to get Caleb to invest in her business.

But does she want more from him?

Will Caleb get on board with her plan?

And is it wise for these two to get into bed together?

More Emmerdale spoilers

4. Paddy pushed out

Chas tries to make amends with her family by throwing a party with out-of-date beer.

Paddy arrives, but is soon left feeling totally isolated when the Dingles warm to Chas again.

5. Gabby impresses Kim

Kim is impressed by Gabby’s pitch about expanding the business and expects her to deliver on it.

Gabby has a shaky start during her presentation to the council and local schools, but eventually nails it.

Kim offers Gabby the postition of her deputy and Gabby is thrilled.

She shares a drink with Nicky to celebrate and makes a pass at him.

6. Gabby outs Dawn’s past

Nicky rejects Gabby and Dawn sees it, so Gabby is left feeling embarrassed.

Gabby and Dawn have a furious row about their priorities.

Gabby lashes out and calls Dawn a prostitute.

Dawn is horrified.

Lucas and Clemmie overhear everything and Lucas then asks his mum what it means.

Dawn rushes out, mortified, but will she be forced to face her past?

7. Bernice to buy the B&B?

Bernice is upset to be made redundant from the salon, so Nicola comes up with a plan.

She encourages Bernice to buy the B&B instead.

8. Mary ventures out in Emmerdale spoilers

Mary shows Rodney her dating app, but is unsure about it.

Is she right to be cautious?

9. Sisters united

Chloe and Amy talk and agree to give being sisters a go.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

