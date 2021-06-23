Emmerdale SPOILERS: Faith’s mystery illness exposed to her family?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Faith is convinced her cancer has returned, but will Pollard force her to tell her family?

In next week’s scenes Faith helps Liv. Her approach is unorthodox but she’s determined to get her back on track.

However when Faith ends up falling over, Chas and Cain are convinced she’s drunk.

Faith wants to help Liv (Credit: ITV)

What they don’t know is Faith is scared and avoiding confronting her worrying symptoms.

Manpreet eventually convinces a reluctant Faith to undergo some tests.

Terrified, Faith knows something is seriously wrong.

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith collapses

Soon Pollard notices there is something wrong with Faith, but she avoids talking about her health worries.

However Faith ends up collapsing and Pollard realises she needs medical attention.

Manpreet arranges for an urgent MRI for Faith. Once she’s alone with Pollard, Faith confesses her fear that her cancer has come back.

Faith confides in Pollard (Credit: ITV)

Pollard continues to look out for Faith. Meanwhile Brenda confides in David and Meena that she’s feeling neglected by Pollard.

However she decides to organise a romantic surprise for him.

At the hospital, Faith sends Pollard away and he reluctantly leaves Faith alone to face her fate.

The next day Pollard catches up with Faith and invites her to spend another night at the barn.

Is Faith going to be okay? (Credit: ITV)

However Brenda is appalled to find Faith in her house wearing Pollard’s bathrobe.

Furious, she tells them she doesn’t want their explanations.

When Chas happens upon the scene, she has a go at her mum before Faith can tell her the truth.

Faith tells her family about her illness?

Will Pollard tell the Dingles the truth? (Credit: ITV)

Faith begs Pollard to keep her secret from her family until she knows what she’s facing.

While Pollard is sympathetic, he explains he won’t throw away his relationship with Brenda. He tells Faith she needs to come clean to Brenda and her family today.

