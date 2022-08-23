Emmerdale spoilers: Faith’s emotional farewell

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal that Faith is preparing to say goodbye to her loved ones after coming to terms with her illness.

Faith has been trying to continue to live life to the full despite her cancer diagnosis.

However, she soon realises that she might not be around to see Christmas.

How does Faith deal with this realisation in Emmerdale spoilers?

Faith accepts her illness’ limitations (Credit: ITV)

Faith prepares for the end

Viewers will know that Faith likes to live her life to the fullest, with her terminal illness not stopping her from getting up to her usual antics.

She’s recently enjoyed playing tricks with Nate and Sarah and getting into trouble, going into full dress-up mode.

However, next week, Faith comes to terms with her cancer, realising that she can no longer do the things she used to do.

Chas makes her realise that instead of being the life and soul of the party, she now needs to rest.

Bear provides support to Faith (Credit: ITV)

Whilst she continues to put up a front for the sake of her family, Chas’ words resonate.

Later on, Bear catches her writing Christmas cards in advance as she fears that she may not be around in December to give them out.

Will Faith open up to Bear on how she is really feeling?

Can Noah convince his girlfriend to stay? (Credit: ITV)

Amelia wants to go on the run

Elsewhere in the village, Amelia makes her relationship with Noah official but fears that the news won’t go down too smoothly with Dan.

Noah’s not Mr Popular amongst the residents of Emmerdale at the moment, with Dan thinking that he’s a bad influence on young Amelia.

In an act of rebellion, she suggests that Noah runs away to London with her but he tries to talk her out of it.

Amelia stands her ground and insists on going.

However, Charles hears the conversation and tells Dan about the teen’s plan to do a runner.

As a bus pulls out of the bus stop, has Amelia already gone through with it?

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Baby bombshell hits the village

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!