Emmerdale spoilers: Faith makes heartbreaking pledge to Sarah ahead of her death

Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Faith makes a heartbreaking pledge to Sarah ahead of her death.

As Faith’s life slowly comes to end, she’s determined to not let her diagnosis defeat her and enjoy the little time she has left.

But how will she decide to spend her final days in the Dales?

Faith pledges to make the most of the little time she has left with her granddaughter Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Faith makes heartbreaking pledge to Sarah

Following her terminal breast cancer diagnosis, Faith recently made the tough choice to stop her chemotherapy treatment.

Faith decides that she wants enjoy the rest of her life, instead of feeling unwell because of the treatment.

She’s determined to do things her own way and live her life to the fullest before she goes.

The rest of the village have also come to terms with Faith’s decision and accepted the fact that Faith hasn’t got long left to live.

We even saw her son Cain finally decide to make amends with her last week.

After hearing that she’s stopping her treatment, Chas encouraged Cain to reconcile with his mum, Faith, and say what he needed to say while she’s still here.

He emotionally confessed to Faith that he doesn’t want her to die just yet and even offered to give her his support.

Next week on Emmerdale, Faith makes a pledge about how she wants to spend the rest of her glory days.

Sarah vows to live life to the fullest with her gran, Faith, before she dies (Credit: ITV)

She confesses that she wants to embrace the little time she has left with her granddaughter Sarah.

Sarah is also up for this mad ride with her gran and the pair both vow to make the most of their time together.

