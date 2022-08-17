Emmerdale Spoilers: Baby bombshell hits the village

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that a baby bombshell hits the village.

Amelia Spencer has been hiding her pregnancy from the village. Although the baby’s father has yet to be revealed, Noah Dingle has been supporting her in the pregnancy.

And now it looks as though her pregnancy is about to be outed.

How will the village react?

Amelia and Noah are the picture of a happy couple as he accompanies her to the baby scan (Credit: ITV)

Amelia and Noah visit the hospital

This explosive series of events begins with a trip to the hospital. Amelia feels supported when Noah asks if he can accompany her to the scan.

At the hospital, she feels awed and relieved when she sees a scan of the baby.

Noah and Amelia grow closer as they return to the village. However, Harriet is shocked when she sees the pair kiss.

Later, Harriet tells Amelia’s father Dan Spencer the truth about Noah and Amelia.

How will he react?

Dan is furious when he thinks that Noah is the father of Amelia’s child (Credit: ITV)

A bombshell rocks the village

Later, as Sam lays flowers on Alice’s grave, he and Lydia hear shouting in the distance.

Upon investigation, they find Dan, Amelia and Noah at the centre of a massive argument.

It’s not long before Amelia’s pregnancy is revealed to the village.

Dan is physically restrained by Bob as he tries to attack Noah, who he thinks is the baby’s father.

Bob restrains Dan as he tries to attack Noah (Credit: ITV)

While the child’s father is unknown, we do know that it isn’t Noah – with the pair never even having had sex at this point.

Will Amelia be able to forgive Dan?

How will the rest of the village react?

Who is the real father?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

