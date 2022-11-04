Emmerdale Spoilers: Faith Dingle’s explosive final scenes still to air

In this week’s Emmerdale spoilers, it has been revealed that Faith Dingle’s final scenes are still to air on the show.

Faith may have died in October, but fans haven’t seen the last of the iconic Dingle matriarch.

Emmerdale spoilers for this week have revealed that her final scenes have yet to be shown.

And, in typical Faith Dingle style, she’s set to go out with a bang!

Read our Emmerdale spoilers for this story below.

The village recently gathered for Faith’s funeral (Credit: ITV)

The Dingles bid farewell to Faith

Following her terminal cancer diagnosis, Faith opted to end her life on her own terms.

She took her own life with son Cain bidding a tearful farewell as she passed.

The Dingles were left devastated as Faith died.

However, this isn’t quite the last we’ve seen of Faith.

With her funeral scenes having aired, Faith still has one final surprise in store for her family and friends.

Chas announces that she has sent Faith’s ashes to be turned into a firework (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s explosive surprise

In scenes set to air this week, Chas announces that she has dropped Faith’s ashes off at a fireworks factory.

The firework company will put Faith’s ashes inside of a firework.

Chas then plans to shoot Faith into the sky.

Chas tells Mandy the plan.

She explains that Faith wanted her ashes to be shot into the air in a firework.

Chas agreed to carry out this final task for her mother,

A typically explosive exit for one of Emmerdale’s most colourful characters!

At the same time, the Dingles are mourning the death of Liv (Credit: ITV)

The funerals continue

Faith’s funeral was the first of many the show has seen recently.

Faith died shortly before a terrible storm struck the village.

The storm killed both Harriet Finch and Liv Dingle.

Then, weeks later, Cain shot and killed love rat Al Chapman.

The death of Faith and the impact of the storm are sure to be felt for some time.

